Fenty Beauty Will Launch Their First Ever Powder Foundation

Fenty Beauty is on the rise, and I’m just happy to witness Rihanna’s empire take over the beauty industry. Known for their full-coverage liquid foundation, the brand is finally rolling out their new Pro Filt’r Powder Foundation that will debut in 50 shades. Come December 26, you’ll be able to shop the powder equivalent to the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

In an instagram post the brand wrote, “Y’all asked and we’re givinggg! Get ready to #STAYPRESSED in our new #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION — an easy-to-use powder foundation that lets you go from touch-up to full beat in a long-wear, non-cakey formula to keep them pores blurred and that complexion flawless in our OG 50 shades! Available on DECEMBER 26 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP”

Fenty Beauty is literally the gift that keeps on giving! For makeup lovers who may need variety when it comes to foundation textures, the new powder formula is right up your alley.

Rihanna posted the news on her personal Instagram page. The caption read:

“Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!! Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION

I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish Droppin’ on DECEMBER 26 @fentybeauty, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP”

There’s no doubt that her award-winning foundation changed the makeup game. When Pro Filt’r first launched 3 years ago, it forced other beauty retailers to examine skin shade inclusivity. While other brands claimed to already be inclusive, the beauty mogul set the bar for all skin complexions to feel seen. She truly is making a difference when it comes to representation.

December 26th looks like a good ‘add to cart’ day. If you’re on the market for powder foundation, or you just want to experience the Fenty hype, you can pick up the new addition on the Sephora and Fenty websites. What do you think? Are you going to add the Pro Filt’r Powder Foundation to your makeup collection?

Fenty Beauty Will Launch Their First Ever Powder Foundation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

