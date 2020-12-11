CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

VA Stay At Home Order Scheduled For Monday Dec. 14th

Virginia Gov. Northam Announces Removal Of Confederate Statues

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions for Virginia as hospitalizations and new case rates surge. Virginia has reported 1,685 hospitalizations as of Thursday, December 10th which is a new all-time high for the fourth straight day.

Starting this Monday at 12:01 a.m., Virginia will go to a modified stay-home order, he said. It will be an overnight closure order, lasting from midnight to 5 a.m. daily, at least through January 31. Those not traveling back and forth to work are asked to stay home during those hours. Social gatherings are being limited to 10 people, down from the 25-person limit that went into effect last month.

Northam is expanding the state’s longstanding mask requirements to include outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible and all indoor areas shared with others, except for households. The current mask mandate requires only that masks be worn in indoor public settings.

Stay Safe and Masks Up.

VA Stay At Home Order Scheduled For Monday Dec. 14th  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible…
 9 hours ago
12.12.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 11 hours ago
12.12.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 14 hours ago
12.12.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 3 days ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 3 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 3 days ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 3 days ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 3 days ago
12.09.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 3 days ago
12.09.20
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 4 days ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close