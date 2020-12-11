VA Stay At Home Order Scheduled For Monday Dec. 14th

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions for Virginia as hospitalizations and new case rates surge. Virginia has reported 1,685 hospitalizations as of Thursday, December 10th which is a new all-time high for the fourth straight day.

Starting this Monday at 12:01 a.m., Virginia will go to a modified stay-home order, he said. It will be an overnight closure order, lasting from midnight to 5 a.m. daily, at least through January 31. Those not traveling back and forth to work are asked to stay home during those hours. Social gatherings are being limited to 10 people, down from the 25-person limit that went into effect last month.

Northam is expanding the state’s longstanding mask requirements to include outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible and all indoor areas shared with others, except for households. The current mask mandate requires only that masks be worn in indoor public settings.

Stay Safe and Masks Up.

