CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Spider Scoop Podcast #25: Barstool Reags + West Virginia Preview

Bobby Reagan, aka Barstool Reags (@barstoolreags), joins Noah, Austin and Nick on today’s pod. A Kentucky graduate, Reags and the guys talk a bit about UR’s win over the ‘Cats, the upcoming WVU v UR matchup, where Jacob Gilyard ranks among the best guards in the nation, Coach K bashing and a whole lot more!

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider basketball content!

Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Spider Scoop Podcast #25: Barstool Reags + West Virginia Preview  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 3 days ago
12.09.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 3 days ago
12.09.20
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat…
 4 days ago
12.08.20
Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan…
 4 days ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close