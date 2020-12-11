Bobby Reagan, aka Barstool Reags (@barstoolreags), joins Noah, Austin and Nick on today’s pod. A Kentucky graduate, Reags and the guys talk a bit about UR’s win over the ‘Cats, the upcoming WVU v UR matchup, where Jacob Gilyard ranks among the best guards in the nation, Coach K bashing and a whole lot more!

Spider Scoop Podcast #25: Barstool Reags + West Virginia Preview was originally published on espnrichmond.com

