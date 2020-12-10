Jeff Johnson Explains Why The State Of Texas Is Suing The Supreme Court [WATCH]

Continue reading Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot & Killed On Freeway, Twitter Reacts To The News

[caption id="attachment_930084" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty[/caption] UPDATE 1: More chatter across social media makes the assumption that Mo3 has indeed passed of the gunshot wounds. Sources say another person that was with Mo3 was also shot, but their condition remains unknown. We've reached out to Dallas police for an update but have yet to receive confirmation. We'll update as needed. -- UPDATE 2: A report from local outlet CBS 11 shares more details regarding the shooting incident. The outlet shared that Mo3 was chased on foot by an unknown suspect and gunned down on I-35 E. According to sources, Mo3 left the vehicle running while the suspect gave chase. An unnamed passenger in the vehicle Mo3 was driving was also shot but only needed treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. -- ORIGINAL STORY: Mo3, a Texas rapper who some might remember was shot while recording an Instagram Live video and continued to record, is allegedly suffering from gun wounds. A shooting reportedly took place on a Dallas freeway on Wednesday (Nov. 11) and details are slowly coming in while Twitter continues to react to the news. Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was allegedly the unnamed individual from multiple sources that pointed to the rapper being the victim of the shooting. These same sources are saying Mo3 died from his injuries and a video of his body lying face up on the side of the road has been circulating across social media. Due to the sensitive nature of the video, we will not be sharing the unconfirmed footage. Some may also remember Mo3 via his connection to Boosie Bad Azz as the pair recently appeared in a video together over the summer. Twitter has been the most active space on social media regarding the discussion of the incident but news outlets are still scrambling for details. Continue to keep scrolling the playlist below for reactions from Twitter and as details emerge, we will update this post.