Reverend Al Sharpton joined the show today to discuss the recent meeting with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Sharpton describes the meeting as very productive and says he wanted to ensure that Biden has the backs of the same black people who had his during the election. Along with appointing specific people into office, Sharpton shared what was discussed about police brutality and community policing.

Listen to everything that happened during the meeting and how he feels about the leadership moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rev. Al Sharpton Discussed His Meeting With President-Elect Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com