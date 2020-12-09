CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Lloyd Austin Credits Black Military Predecessors In Defense Secretary-Designate’s Speech

He also acknowledged the controversy surrounding Biden's decision to pick him. Read his full speech here.

President-Elect Biden Introduces Nominee For Secretary Of Defense General Lloyd Austin

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday officially introduced Lloyd Austin as his choice to be the next Secretary of Defense, allowing many Americans a first time to hear directly from the man at the center of a growing controversy over his pending nomination.

During his speech, Austin credited his Black military predecessors for helping to “pave the way” for him, including figures such as the Buffalo Soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Gen. Colin Powell as well as Henry O. Flipper, the first African American to graduate from West Point. Austin and Flipper are both from Thomasville, Georgia.

Austin, whose impressive career of more than 40 years in the Army makes him more than qualified for the job, should be ineligible because he retired fewer than seven years ago, the legal threshold for incoming secretaries of defense. The law was created to help maintain civilian leadership of the federal agency.

He addressed all of that and then some.

Read his full speech below:

Mr. President-Elect, Madam Vice President-elect Harris: thank you for your trust and confidence and for the opportunity to serve as the 28th Secretary of Defense. If confirmed by the United States Senate, it will be my sincere honor and privilege to return to the department and lead our great service members and civilians in accomplishing our mission of ensuring our nation’s security.

Back in 1877, a young man from the small town of Thomasville, Georgia, Henry Ossian Flipper, became the first African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point. 

After his commissioning, he was assigned to one of the Army’s all-black regiments, and he became the first non-white officer to lead the Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry. Fast forward to today, nearly 150 years later, and another native son of Thomasville, Georgia stands before you as the Secretary of Defense-designate. 

Many people have paved the way for me and countless others over the years, including Henry O. Flipper. And I am supremely grateful to all of them for their courage, determination, and example. They include the Tuskegee Airmen, the Montford Point Marines, and many others. 

Throughout my career, I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to benefit from the support and mentorship of exceptional leaders, like General Colin Powell, Admiral Mike Mullen, General Johnnie Wilson and my old platoon sergeant when I was a brand-new second lieutenant, Sergeant First Class “Fox” Ballard. As Sir Isaac Newton famously said, “If I have seen a little further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” 

I’ve been very fortunate to have the love and support of my family as well, my mother and father — a postal worker who, along with a number of my uncles and other relatives, spent time in the military, and that inspired my own desire to serve. 

I’ve also enjoyed the strong support of my brother and four older sisters; and, most importantly, my bride Charlene, who I’ve been truly lucky to have by my side all these years, and I am so grateful for her enduring love and support.

I spent much of my military career tackling tough issues and formidable adversaries in challenging parts of the world. And President-elect Biden, as you mentioned, we’ve worked closely together on tough issues and have gotten to know each other under some intense and high-pressure situations. You can expect, as Secretary of Defense, that I will give you the same direct, unvarnished counsel as I did back then. 

I understand the important role the department plays in maintaining stability, deterring aggression, and defending and supporting critical alliances around the world, including in the Asia Pacific, in Europe, and around the world. I fervently believe, as you’ve said before, that “America is strongest when it works with its allies.” Over the years, I’ve worked hand-in-hand with our diplomatic colleagues and our partners around the globe, and witnessed firsthand what we’re able to accomplish, together. And, if confirmed, I look forward to resuming this important work.

My career has taught me something else equally fundamental to who we are as a nation. When I concluded my military service four years ago, I hung up my uniform for the last time and went from being General Lloyd Austin to Lloyd Austin. 

It’s an important distinction, and one that I make with utmost seriousness and sincerity. 

I come to this role now as a civilian leader — with military experience to be sure — but also with a deep appreciation and reverence for the prevailing wisdom of civilian control of our military. I recognize that being a member of the president’s cabinet requires a different perspective and unique responsibilities from a career in uniform. I intend to keep this at the forefront of my mind, and I look forward to surrounding myself with experienced, capable civilian appointees and career civil servants who will enable healthy civil-military relations grounded in meaningful civilian oversight.

As Secretary of Defense, my priority will always be the men and women, military and civilian, who make up the department, and their families. I have seen what they are capable of — great Americans like your son, Beau, and our future First Lady Dr. Biden and her tireless work for military families. 

As you know, Beau was one of the military lawyers on my staff in Iraq. And we stayed in touch and saw each other a few times after he returned home. As you too can attest, Madam Vice President-elect, Beau was a very special person, a true patriot, and a good friend to all who knew him. 

Over the past four-plus decades, I have witnessed our service members’ and civilians’ selflessness and patriotism, the extraordinary lengths they will go in support of the mission and in support of one another. I could not be more proud of them and their families. And, if confirmed, it will be the honor of my lifetime to lead them with honor and integrity.

Thank you again, Mr. President-elect and Madam Vice President-elect, for this opportunity and for your trust and confidence in me. 

May God bless and keep safe all those currently serving in harm’s way. 

And, may God continue to bless America. 

SEE ALSO:

Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of Defense Is Being Called Controversial

Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns Him Social Media Endorsements For AG

White House Cabinet Room Refurbished After 22 Years

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

21 photos Launch gallery

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

Continue reading The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That ‘Looks Like America’

The Black People Joe Biden Is Reportedly Considering For His Cabinet That 'Looks Like America'

UPDATED: 5:20 p.m. ET, Dec. 8 -- Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge has been picked to be the next U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, according to a new report. The highly influential former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus was rumored to be angling to lead the Department of Agriculture, but President-Elect Joe Biden signaled he'd prefer her at HUD. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to lead the federal housing agency. https://twitter.com/tylerpager/status/1336433973946437632?s=20 On Monday, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin was selected by Biden to lead the Department of Defense, Politico reported Monday night. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black secretary of defense. Axios reported last month that Austin was a longshot candidate. Austin made the cut amid Biden getting pressure from Black and Latino leaders for him to name more minorities to his cabinet. It was unclear if that compelled Biden to act. However, according to Politico, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson -- another Black man -- was seen as a risky pick because of his record as part of President Barack Obama's administration. Scroll down to find more information about Austin. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Liberia and as director-general of the Foreign Service, as well as assistant secretary for African affairs, was nominated to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first and only Black candidate in his cabinet. https://twitter.com/flywithkamala/status/1330721568641708032?s=20 However, Politico reported that "it was not immediately clear if Biden intends to put the position in his Cabinet" since doing so could make her confirmation harder with a Republican-majority Senate. Thomas-Greenfield joins the following cabinet nominees: Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; John Kerry, climate envoy; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines; Director of National Intelligence; Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary; and Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. There's a multitude of positions yet to be named. The President-Elect has vowed to assemble a group of e1xecutive leaders for the government's federal departments that “looks like America,” an ambiguous pledge that, between the lines, carries the connotation of appointing people who reflect the evolving racial makeup of the United States' ever-browning population. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. However, Black folks make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, a statistic that suggests Biden could keep his word by appointing only two Black people, which is just about 13 percent of the 15 cabinet positions. With Thomas-Greenfield, he would be halfway to meeting that quota. With that said, there are still a good number of Black people reportedly under consideration to serve in Biden's cabinet. Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond officially joined the Biden administration last week after it was announced he would serve as a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, which is not a cabinet position. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1328468744667099138?s=20 As it stands now, Donald Trump has had just one single Black person on his cabinet for his entire first term. But Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has left plenty to be desired in that position, to put it mildly, possibly placing pressure on Biden to not just replace him with a competent HUD secretary but also one who is Black. In fact, considering Trump has been openly racist against Black people while camouflaging that truth by nominally championing criminal justice reform and touting low Black unemployment numbers he inherited from President Barack Obama, Biden could potentially feel the pressure to name more than just two Black people to lead multiple cabinet positions after Black voters came out in historic numbers to help secure his election win. Biden's win has already made sure the country will have its first Black vice president, a post that has never been held by a woman until Kamala Harris is sworn-in to the post in January. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Now, as the Trump administration all but disintegrates into irrelevance during Trump's lame-duck period of his presidency, people are looking to the future to see who will be Biden's most trusted advisers and lead the 15 cabinet departments past the ruins in which they've effectively been left. Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. Most recently, the Associated Press reported that Biden's transition team is stacked with Black policy leaders. And while ongoing nationwide protests against racism and police violence are demanding racial equality, there may not be any bigger stage for that to happen than the one on which Biden announces who he's decided to nominate to serve in his cabinet. As such, scroll down and keep reading to find the names of Black people who are not only rumored as being under consideration but also the roles for which they're reportedly being considered. At the end of the day, one thing is abundantly clear that cannot be said about the outgoing administration: They're all fully competent.

Lloyd Austin Credits Black Military Predecessors In Defense Secretary-Designate’s Speech  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 12 hours ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 22 hours ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
House Passes Marijuana Decriminalization Bill, Not Likely To…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Gets Backlash For Flaunting…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Photos
Close