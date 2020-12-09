CLOSE
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

The DCEU meanwhile still isn't even talking about a sequel to 'Man of Steel'

After Marvel blew away comic book fans and movie audiences with the conclusion to their 10-year long MCU saga in Avengers: Endgame, many began to wonder how’d they follow-up such a comic book classic in the new decade. Seems like we might have an answer.

After it was revealed that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role of Electro and Miles Morales was cast to be in the next Spider-Man film, Deadline is now reporting that Alfred Molina is set to return to the Spidey universe as fan-favorite villain Doctor Octopus. The character made his film debut in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, which many still feel is the best Spider-Man film to date. The news lends more credibility to the rumors that Marvel is planning to churn out a live-action version of the classic Spider-Verse comic book run of 2014, but also with a twist that features the Sinister Six.

Now that Molina’s Doc Ock is joining the fray, he’ll could be possibly linking up with fellow web-head villains Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Vulture (Michael Keaton), Scorpion (Michael Mando), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and a 6th baddie that’s yet to be named. Tom Hardy’s Venom maybe? Kraven The Hunter? Carnage?

The news comes on the heels that not only would Andrew Garfield be returning as The Amazing Spider-Man himself, but that Kirsten Dunst would be reprising her role as Mary Jane from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise. Though it’s being reported that Marvel is planning on having Tobey McGuire suit up in his Sony distributed red and blue tights as well, it’s still a deal that’s being negotiated at this point. Tobey acting like he has better things to do these days (no shots).

As exciting as a live-action Spider-Verse film sounds, many fans have reservations about such an epic of a storyline being condensed into a single film and hoping Marvel actually turns it into a trilogy of it’s own. Marvel Studios does have Tom Holland under contract for 6 more Spider-Man films and appearances so it is possible that the next few installments could be back-to-back-to-back affair. Guess we’ll just have to sit back and watch what happens. Can’t wait.

