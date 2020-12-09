CLOSE
Faizon Love Calls Jay-Z A “Puppet” Who Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle

Faizon Love had a lot to say about JAY-Z’s drug-dealing past during his VladTV interview. Love claims that JAY-Z never “lived a street life” but that he’s to blame for glamorizing the “drug lord.”  “I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” Faizon told VladTV. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, I’ma drug dealer, I’ma drug lord. These kids are like, ‘We gotta do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up sh*t.”

When Vlad mentioned that JAY-Z’s street partner De-Haven, Faizon said that De-Haven was the dealer and JAY-Z “just stood around eating chips.”

Do you think Faizon is right about JAY-Z?

