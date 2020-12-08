Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey Songz Concert

A Columbus, Ohio club is coming under fire after over 500 people attend a Trey Songz concert. Most of the concertgoers were maskless and there were reports of drinks being shared and little to no social distancing taking place.

The Ohio Investigative Unit said it referred the case to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission which is responsible for levying any potential penalties, such as fines and/or the suspension or revocation of the venue’s liquor permits.

Ohio has reported over 484,000 COVID cases and more than 7,000 deaths.

Honestly, would you attend a concert?

See story here