Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face

Winter is almost here and streetwear’s biggest name is making sure you are able to style on them even in the chilliest of temperatures. A new Supreme and North Face collection is on the way.

The iconic New York City brand has announced a new capsule with their longtime collaborator. The result is a drop that revisits the outdoor recreation company’s signature Nuptse Jacket. This variation features a distinctive faux fur shell with 700-Fill down insulation and Windwall lining. These pieces come in a hunter green, triple black and cherry red colorways.

As expected upcoming release is paired perfectly with some well coordinated accessories. Included in the mix are matching faux fur backpacks that hold up to 25 liters worth of your belongings. Additionally we get waist bags to make the cypher complete.

The Supreme x North Face faux fur collection will be available in the United States starting December 10. You can shop here.

Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

