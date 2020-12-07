CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jeremih is home resting comfortably, according to TMZ. The Chicago singer had spent three weeks inside of a Chicago hospital battling COVID-19 and at one point was deemed to be in critical condition.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life,” he told the outlet. “I will be forever grateful.”

He added, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

Jeremih’s condition was revealed on November 14 as artists such as Chance, Hitmaka, 50 and more offered prayer. Days later, his agent gave fans a grim update but thankfully, the “Planes” singer’s health improved and he was moved out of ICU.

On Friday (December 4), Chance broke the news Jeremih would be getting released from the hospital.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH,” Chance wrote. “HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

 

Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 3 hours ago
12.08.20
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey…
 3 hours ago
12.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat…
 14 hours ago
12.08.20
Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan…
 19 hours ago
12.08.20
House Passes Marijuana Decriminalization Bill, Not Likely To…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Gets Backlash For Flaunting…
 1 day ago
12.07.20
Kenya Moore’s New Hairstyle Gives Queen Of Atlanta…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart Tapped To Host MSNBC…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Under Armour’s Curry 8 Boasts Next Level Technology—Nah,…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
The Grio.TV Set To Premiere MLK Weekend Says…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
2019 Soul Train Awards - Las Vegas
Jeremih Being Released From The Hospital
 4 days ago
12.04.20
Photos
Close