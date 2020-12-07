CLOSE
The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership

The HistoryMakers

Source: The HistoryMakers / Radio One Digital

To celebrate black excellence, The HistoryMakers look to showcase black leadership over the past 20 years.

During this twenty-day period from Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to Sunday, December 20, 2020, The HistoryMakers will showcase its unique content on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn in a way that is entertaining and engaging. It will also tell the story of the organization and how it grew to be the nation’s largest African American video oral history archive

At 12 noon EST/ 11 a.m. CST/ 10 a.m. MST/ 9 a.m. PST each day, The HistoryMakers will host a 90-minute discussion based on the content and research from The HistoryMakers archives and featuring the nation’s thought leaders, scholars of black history, and those who have excelled in various fields (i.e. law, medicine, the arts, religion, etc.).

Each evening at 7 p.m. EST/ 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST/ 4 p.m. PST will feature well-known celebrities and civic or business leaders, many of whom are HistoryMakers themselves, as host presenters. They will reflect on the importance of Black history, share Black history facts, and tell the history of our organization year-by-year, pointing out significant milestones and how many HistoryMakers were interviewed.

There will also be special guest performances, and tons of behind the scenes footage. Check out their website here

CHECK OUT THE LIVE STREAMS HERE

 

