Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]

If you remember Pretty Ricky, then you may recall Spectular.  Well, he was arrested at Disney World for a bad COVID joke gone wrong.  The rapper of the group claimed he had coronavirus after faking a sneeze.  Once the Disney employee asked him to step out of line, the Pretty Ricky member punched him.

In other news, Diddy may be battling Dr. Dre in a VERZUZ battle to compete against the 9 million viewers from the last event between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

