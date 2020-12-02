CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Suing Ex-Husband Peter Thomas For $170,000

Since their 2017 divorce, Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey have managed to maintain a cordial relationship. So cordial in fact that she felt comfortable loaning him thousands of dollars.

But you know what they say about loaning friends and family money…it’s a risk.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

And according to Showbiz Cheat Sheetit’s one that has come back to bite Bailey in the butt a bit just as she’s beginning her new life with husband Mike Hill.

On the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” we watched Peter open up the Bar One lounge in Atlanta. From the looks of things on the show, the lounge seemed to be doing well. But due to some shady activity from the landlord, despite Peter’s on-time payments, the property was foreclosed.

Thomas vowed to open up a new location for Bar One. And Bailey loaned him the money to do so.

She spoke about the loan in a 2017 interview with ESSENCE, “…we actually have unfinished business. I’m his partner at Bar One Atlanta. We’re building it out now. This was a project that we started while we were together, and we kind of put it on hold while we were kind of not liking each other so much.”

Sadly, they weren’t able to get things sorted out amongst themselves and Bailey has taken the matter to court.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Bailey has filed a lawsuit against Thomas seeking to recoup the $170,000 she lent him in order to purchase the new space.

Bailey’s name is on the deed for the building which sadly is also now in foreclosure as well.

Documents show that Peter is set to start making payments to Bailey in January 2021.

Hopefully, they’ll come to a resolution.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

#RHOA Rumors: Two Housewives Allegedly Had Threesome With A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With Fiancé Mike Hill

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?    

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Suing Ex-Husband Peter Thomas For $170,000  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’
 9 hours ago
12.02.20
On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Questlove Partners With The Balvenie Scotch, Launching News…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under…
 1 day ago
12.02.20
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
2018 Soul Train Music Awards
Chris Brown, H.E.R. Win Big At 2020 BET…
 2 days ago
11.30.20
John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close