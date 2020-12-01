CLOSE
Rihanna Looks Icy Hot In Savage X Fenty’s New Winter Campaign

Winter is heating up with Savage X Fenty's Winter collection!

Rihanna Attends Savage X Fenty London Pop Up Shop

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

If there’s one thing Rihanna has given us in 2020 it’s LEWKS and she’s closing out this year with a bang with her Savage X Fenty Winter campaign!

Rih Rih put herself in the center of the lingerie brand’s upcoming campaign and we’re not mad at all because she looks absolutely gorgeous! Dressed in white latex thigh-high socks with strappy heels, a white puffy jacket and Savage X Fenty’s Plush Velvet Tie Front Bra with the Plush Velvet Peek-A-Boo Tie Back Sleep Shorts, the multi-faceted beauty looks like an ice queen as she poses in front of a makeshift winter wonderland getting us all in the holiday spirit.

Rihanna isn’t the only celeb getting into the Savage X Fenty holiday spirit as this campaign follows Megan Thee Stallion’s hot holiday-themed edit, used at start of the brand’s holiday campaign season. Earlier this month, Hot Girl Meg curated a lingerie collection appropriately titled “Hottie Holiday” equipped with all of her favorite sexy picks for the November “Pearls Of Love” Xtra VIP Box which became available at the beginning of the month.

If you missed Meg’s “Hottie Holiday” collection, don’t worry, the new Winter collection drops tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 1) and will feature winter themed styles that are perfect for the holiday season. The collection will also feature an XTRA VIP box including a push-up bra, side-tie sleep shorts and a sexy cut-out panty with a velvet rose print.

For more on Savage X Fenty, visit their website here.

