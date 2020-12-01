CLOSE
Questlove Partners With The Balvenie Scotch, Launching News Series In 2021

The upcoming series hosted by the drummer for the legendary The Roots band is titled 'Quest for Craft.'

Questlove X The Balvenie

Source: Alain Hain/FYM Productions

Questlove of The Roots fame has managed to not only be one of the most sought-after music minds but can also count himself as a valuable creator of content outside his usual confines. With the announcement of an exciting new partnership with The Balvenie Scotch, the drummer and DJ will also be the host of a new series in conjunction with the spirits company.

The artist born Ahmir Thompson has entered into a multi-year partnership with The Balvenie to create a content series titled Quest for Craft, which will follow the exploits of Questlove as he examines, cuisine, cocktails, and culture. The series will make its debut in the fall of 2021, with the hope from our side that the world will be open for widespread travel befitting of such a series.

“I have always been curious about what drives people creatively, and have used that curiosity in my own creative process,” Questlove shared in a press statement. “From my youth touring with my parents, to my many conversations and collaborations with diverse creatives over the years, and writing a book on the subject, there are endless stories of creativity still to be discovered. I’m excited to take this journey with The Balvenie to tell these important stories of makers and their creative processes.”

Quest For Craft is an extension of a previously established global campaign enacted by The Balvenie known as The Makers, where the brand connects with creative minds such as Questlove from around the globe and also hosing a creative residency at The Balvenie Distillery in Scotland.

Learn more about The Balvenie line of scotch whisky here.

Photo: Alain Hain/FYM Productions

Questlove Partners With The Balvenie Scotch, Launching News Series In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
