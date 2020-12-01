5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

Awareness & Representation Are Key!

12.01.20
Black Type 1 Diabetics

Source: BreAnna Holmes / Radio One Digital

Did you know that Type 1 Diabetes rates are higher in People of Color than those who are White? As we close out Diabetes Awareness month I brought together a few of my fellow Type 1 Diabetes  (T1D) sisters to discuss life with T1D as a Black Woman and more.

Diabetes or any disease is never wanted but awareness is key. Unfortunately within the Black community we only focus on Type 2 Diabetes and many, like myself, are confused with the differences between the two types. Type 1 Diabetes is also known as Juvenile Diabetes because it’s usually diagnosed in people during their younger years of life but this isn’t the case for everyone. In the videos below you will hear from Angel who was diagnosed at 5 years old and Kylene who was diagnosed as an adult. Also, Ariel, Ina, and I share how we dealt with our new diabetes life being diagnosed in high school.

Part 1: We share our diagnosis stories, symptoms to look out for, and we break down the misconceptions of Type 1 Diabetes

 

Part 2: We talk about living life with Type 1 Diabetes. We share what devices we use, dating, pregnancy, what we think the future of T1D is for people of color + More!

 

I have to give a special shoutout to the ladies featured! Thank you, Ariel, Kylene, Ina, and Angel! Representation is always needed and I am happy to have these women in my circle! Please make sure to follow them and you can learn how to help us find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes plus more here: https://www.jdrf.org/

Ariel @JustALittle_Suga

Kylene @BlackDiabeticGirl

Ina & Angel @ICouldNeverInjectMyself

BreAnna @VidsByBre

5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

