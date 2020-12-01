Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH]

After the video went video, the owner of TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails is speaking out. Kevin Kelley of Dallas, Texas was caught on camera cursing at the customers in his restaurant because a woman was twerking on the furniture. Kelley says he repeatedly told her about her actions and apologized for reacting in that way. Listen to the owner share his side of the story and what his plans are in the future.
Black Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Vid, Twitter Gives Him Cheeky Responses
Yo @DjChubbESwagg when you get back we streaming live from True Kitchen bruh this time twerking will be allowed 😂— Zach Walker (@iam_Z92) November 30, 2020
This look like true kitchen in Dallas... food is amazing.... I love it there.. and I don’t want to see twerking when I go so I see nothing wrong— 🧁The cake lady 🎂🍰 (@pretty_gyrl_83) November 30, 2020
Let me know the next time y’all twerking at True Kitchen so when he say y’all can leave I get up and go without paying cause them people missed a blessing— *Big Herm* (@BIGWORRMM) November 30, 2020
Woke up to True Kitchen & Kocktails (Dallas) trending b/c the owner was cursing at customers when one person was twerking to the music the restaurant’s DJ played... The debate on Twitter is too real but they are still booked and busy for the next couple of months...— Tatianna Anaïs (@TatiannaAnais) November 30, 2020
The owner of True Kitchen should’ve only spoke with the DJ and the table where the twerking occurred, not the whole restaurant.— J A N A Y (@Natural_babee) November 30, 2020
Lmao the root of the issue is that on top of how unprofessional True Kitchen already was, the manager going off like that just made it 100x worse. The twerking doesn’t even matter in the grand scheme of things.— Ozo of Enjoyment 1 of Enugu State (@IgboGentleman) November 30, 2020
Y’all not going to TruLucks, Maestros, Capital Grill, Perry’s, or any other WHITE OWNED restaurant and twerking. I understand where the owner of True Kitchen talking about. He said put some respect on his shit and treat it like y’all treat white restaurants. Period— Jaelah Jean (@Iamjaelahj) November 30, 2020
yes she was wrong for twerking at the restaurant.. yes he was wrong for cursing at the entire restaurant.. and yes the music sets the tone for the atmosphere of the restaurant.. all of these things can be true— Plant Based Mami 🌺🍍🥑 (@BlueStarr2) November 30, 2020
i wanted to get my own perception of true kitchen but they been making me reconsider since they opened, they always booked, bad reviews left and right, small menu, now this video surfacing with the disrespectful owner ... if you dont want women twerking then remove the dj— you see me 💋 (@saxmadre) November 30, 2020
Me when the owner of true kitchen said no twerking & i just sat back down pic.twitter.com/cpf0lIw6AK— HRH DJ FREEDEM (@FREEDDDEM) November 30, 2020
He doesn’t want twerking but advertises these expensive ass sections, has a DJ and calls it a nightclub. The math not mathing... https://t.co/yUQ3teHInD— 🌻 (@BlondeTremaine) November 30, 2020
also discussing “women respecting themselves” in reference to twerking, is always rooted in some misogynistic bullshit.— the horror hottie 🔪 (@___d0minique) November 30, 2020
I think you guys actually just love to see Black businesses fail because there’s no way you’d be doing all this for a white owned establishment. And if they asked you to stop twerking, it certainly wouldn’t get them “canceled”. https://t.co/Z0Ye58nV4M— Olaromola🇳🇬 (@abike1999) November 30, 2020
Me reading these tweets about a woman twerking where twerk music was played inside a restaurant...... pic.twitter.com/nD1nsfdru3— Dumb ass Black bird 🥳 (@KhaliaEvette) November 30, 2020
I don’t see anyone tryna justify twerking while standing on the furniture. That’s universally being denounced on my TL. The issue is how the patrons were addressed and the details that led up to that situation.— ʜᴀʀʀʏ ʙᴇʟᴀғᴋᴄᴅʏᴏʙᴛᴄʜ (@BarkyBoogz) November 30, 2020
We really have 0 accountability as a community. We don’t want to be responsible for nothing we do. Blaming the music is wild to me. I get music can make u want to dance. But to try to justify standing up twerking on furniture in a restaurant cuz ur song playing? Man Foh— Coach (@vettepassby35) November 30, 2020
Twitter is dragging the restaurant owner because they're degenerate and lack class.— Keiko 🇯🇲 (@GolferGirl305) November 30, 2020
If a stranger has to tell you no twerking in his establishment, ya'll weren't raised right.
Ya'll drag down the prestige of anywhere you go because you harbor no sense of propriety.
Good on him https://t.co/IzGM2w6bhc
Now we about to watch black twitter pray for the downfall of a black establishment because they didn’t want bitches twerking on their furniture pic.twitter.com/VvNqfmHa4l— Akiresatmidnight The OG (@AkiresHenri) November 30, 2020
He needs to be less concerned about twerking and more concerned about the number of people in that building during a PANDEMIC https://t.co/OQ6zue7cgy— Deep State Operative, Patti LaBelle (@Maia_Magnif) November 30, 2020
the latent conservative values this twerking in the restaurant debate is drawing out phew shit— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) November 30, 2020
Dallas Restaurant Owner, Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral Video And Twerking Controversy [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com