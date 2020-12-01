CLOSE
Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under The Under Armour Umbrella

Who's clowning now?

Steph Curry - Curry Brand

Source: Curry Brand / Under Armour

Years ago Stephen Curry caught much criticism for signing with Under Armour over other more popular sneaker brands and though that slander was only exacerbated with the release of his “orthopedic” Curry 2’s, the NBA’s deadliest shooter is currently enjoying the last laugh.

According to Nice Kicks, UA and Steph Curry have officially reached a deal that will bless the future Hall of Famer with his own subsidiary brand under the Under Armour umbrella dubbed, Curry Brand. Not bad for an NBA superstar who basically helped Under Armour’s popularity skyrocket over the past few years (no shots to it’s other sports stars).

The Curry Brand and Under Armour relationship will mirror the same business model as that of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand under Nike. The Curry Brand will encompass a new logo, straying away from the UA created SC logo, as Curry’s branding is poised to reach a new echelon.

Aside from the product, Curry Brand will also tap into the principles of community and engagement thanks in part to Curry’s commitment to the Oakland area and his fans abroad throughout the years.

Props to Steph Curry for earning his own brand under Under Armour. It’s been years in the making and now it seems like that gambit he took paid off big time.

We just wonder which of his peers Steph will end up signing to his new brand and whether or not they’ll feel a ways about signing with a possibly NBA rival.

Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under The Under Armour Umbrella  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

