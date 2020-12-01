CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Comedian Dies After Documenting His Experience With Coronavirus

Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia

Source: Tristan Savatier / Getty

COVID-19 hit Los Angeles comedian, Joe “El Cholo” Luna hard. Luna documented his battle with the coronavirus saying he had been dealing with pneumonia and chest pains. Luna had diabetes and was a double amputee and noted that he caught the virus from close contact.

Luna, 38, had documented his journey with COVID on November 22nd and pleaded with fans that “COVID is no joke” the comedian passed away on November 23rd. Luna’s family confirmed the news on social media with his son saying the whole family had contracted the coronavirus. A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses and the family will do a show in his honor.

Have you suffered from coronavirus and overcame it? Share your story.

See story here

 

Comedian Dies After Documenting His Experience With Coronavirus

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020
 7 hours ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 18 hours ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
2018 Soul Train Music Awards
Chris Brown, H.E.R. Win Big At 2020 BET…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About…
 7 days ago
11.25.20
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’…
 7 days ago
11.25.20
Burt’s Bees Issues An Apology After Offensive Holiday…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammys & The…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says Ice Cube Radio…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 1 week ago
11.24.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close