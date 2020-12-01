Comedian Dies After Documenting His Experience With Coronavirus

COVID-19 hit Los Angeles comedian, Joe “El Cholo” Luna hard. Luna documented his battle with the coronavirus saying he had been dealing with pneumonia and chest pains. Luna had diabetes and was a double amputee and noted that he caught the virus from close contact.

Luna, 38, had documented his journey with COVID on November 22nd and pleaded with fans that “COVID is no joke” the comedian passed away on November 23rd. Luna’s family confirmed the news on social media with his son saying the whole family had contracted the coronavirus. A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses and the family will do a show in his honor.

Have you suffered from coronavirus and overcame it? Share your story.

