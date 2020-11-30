The Spiders just got their first ever road win against an AP Top-10 team, taking down the #10 Kentucky Wildcats 76-64 behind another monster performance from Nathan Cayo. Noah and Austin are joined by Kentucky’s 5th all-time leading scorer and 10-year NBA vet, Tony Delk, and Vinny Hardy, who together host the Bleav in Kentucky podcast. Nick Sherod is also back and is joining the Spider Scoop Podcast crew as a third cohost for the rest of the season! Tune in to hear them break down the Spiders’ win, a likely top-25 ranking for the first time in a decade, would Tony have a burner account if he played today and much more!!

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider basketball content!

Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Spider Scoop Podcast #22: Down Go The ‘Cats with Tony Delk and Vinny Hardy was originally published on espnrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: