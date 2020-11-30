CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her 22nd Birthday

Mulatto "Queen Of Da Douf" Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reginae Carter celebrated her 22nd birthday with an end-of-the year blow out bashment. Her 90’s and 2000’s-themed fete paid tribute to her dad’s era in music.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Kandi Burruss, Mannie Fresh, on-again and off-again boyfriend YFN Lucci, Juvenile, and Toya Johnson.

Reginae showed off her new bust line in a few outfits. One ensemble was a jeweled, army fatigue bikini top, fatigue pants, and a matching bandana wrapper around her forehead. Official pictures from the event haven’t been released yet, but by the looks of it, Reginae’s party was packed wall-to-wall with fans, supporters, family and friends.

Her party was put together by MBP Events. Via their Instagram page, they gave us an inside look at the setup and decor.

Kandi Burruss killed it in a Lil Kim-inspired outfit reminiscent of the “Crush on You” music video. From the red wig and bikini, to the oversized fur coat, she embodied the pint-sized rapper’s vibe perfectly. Her husband Todd brought New York City to Atlanta with his version of Sean P Diddy Combs. The duo took that mandatory costume caveat seriously.

Reginae’s party looked like a lot of fun, but she was met with tons of criticism due to the amount of people in attendance. From the videos circulating on social media, it looks like masks were not worn or required. Atlanta suffered one of the worst Covid outbreaks during the height of the pandemic. Gatherings like this put partygoers, and the rest of the public at high risk.

Reginae is no stranger to backlash, so I’m sure the scrutiny is no sweat off of her perfectly highlighted brow. What do you think? Did this birthday bash look lit? Or would you have opted to stay home?

DON’T MISS…

Reginae Carter Reveals She Got Breast Implants

Toya Wright Is Not Here For Reginae Carter’s Relationship: ‘I Don’t Like The Age Difference’

Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her 22nd Birthday  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020
 7 hours ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 18 hours ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 1 day ago
12.01.20
2018 Soul Train Music Awards
Chris Brown, H.E.R. Win Big At 2020 BET…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
John Boyega Spoke to President of Lucasfilm About…
 7 days ago
11.25.20
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’…
 7 days ago
11.25.20
Burt’s Bees Issues An Apology After Offensive Holiday…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammys & The…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
BLM Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says Ice Cube Radio…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
10 Beauty Affirmations I’m Carrying With Me Into…
 1 week ago
11.24.20
Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today And…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close