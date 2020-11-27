Black-Owned Intimate Brand Ruby Love Has Your Solution To Working Out During That Time Of The Month

Have you ever been getting ready for a big game, a highly anticipated workout or a swimming session only for it to be disrupted by Aunt Flo? Been there, done that. But now, thanks to Ruby Love, the way we deal with the struggle of our cycle has changed.

Ruby Love, the Black-owned intimate apparel brand, is a God send when it comes maximizing comfort during that time of the month. Earlier this year, they launched the answer to every woman’s monthly prayers with the release of a line of underwear that keeps women leak free whenever a period strikes. Now, Ruby Love is gearing up to launch the latest addition to their “period free” collection with their leak-proof and size inclusive Sport Collection, a sports apparel line designed for both teens and women.

Launching in January 2021, Ruby Love’s new Sport Collection will feature leak-proof sporting apparel that moves with you during a variety of sports and workouts such as gymnastics, swimming, yoga and running. Each item features a built-in undergarment with Ruby Love’s specially designed leak-proof technology which is meant to hold up absorbency up to to 2.5 tampons worth. The line comes in a variety of colors and styles so you can mix and match to fit your activity and mood. With the Sport Collection, you’ll never have to miss another activity, game or workout due to your period. Hallelujah!

Ruby Love was founded in 2015 by a Black-woman entrepreneur, Crystal Etienne. Crystal began Ruby Love under the notion that periods should never stop women from being, doing and going, and with the new Sport Collection, now that includes sports and workouts, too. “Our new Sport Collection features size inclusive, leak-proof apparel that comfortably moves with you,” Crystal told us. “You’ll never again have to miss a game, practice, or workout due to your period again.” We don’t know about you, but we’re excited to accomplish our 2021 fitness goals without worrying about leaks or stains!

For more on Ruby Love, visit their website: https://www.rubylove.com/

Black-Owned Intimate Brand Ruby Love Has Your Solution To Working Out During That Time Of The Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

