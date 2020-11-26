10 Cozy Yet Stylish Lounge Wear Pieces You Need This Holiday Season

This holiday season will be quite different from any one we’ve ever encountered. With Covid cases projected to skyrocket, the chances of heading out to holiday gatherings are slim. The new normal will have us setting up zoom meetings or holiday parties of 10 people or less.

Sadly, opening presents and having holiday dinners via Zoom is the safest option we have for now. Since there’s less pressure on where you’ll be spending the holidays, your next concern should be what to wear to your (or your loved one’s) living room. A low-key celebration doesn’t mean you can’t show up in style. More casual is the way to go, especially since it’ll allow you to eat without restriction. Nothing feels worse that feeling like a stuffed sausage in a tight dress. Get yourself some lounge wear, sis!

There are a ton of really cute, comfortable and chic lounge wear perfect for this season. With Black Friday being tomorrow, we’ve compiled a list with shopping details and discount codes to the 10 best lounge wear sets you need for the holidays.

Starr of the Show’s Black Millionaire Hoodie

Who doesn’t want to be a Black Millionaire? Who also doesn’t want to wear pants if you don’t have to? Starr of the Show’s Black Millionaire hoodie is literally the perfect ensemble for a zoom party that features you from the waist up. Launching on 11/27, you can take your pick from this hoodie, and many more!

Shop 12 Twenty Two Americano Acid Wash Set

I don’t think I can ever remember a time acid wash looked this good. I am obsessed with the Americano set by 12 Twenty Two. The Plus Size brand markets tons of comfy clothing, but this one takes the cake. The skinny-style yoga pants and it’s matching high-low top is perfect for the couch and outdoors. This set is available in rust and olive and it is available is 1X, 2X and 3X. For Black Friday, the brand is having a blow out sale. The more you spend, the more you save. Starting with $20 off of a $75 purchase with the code “20Off” all the way up to $90 off of your purchase of $300 or more with code “90Off”.

Shop Blu Icon’s Distressed Knit Set

With Shop Blu Icon’s Distressed Set, I’m not sure if I want to layout on the couch after a big meal, or throw on my heels and head outside. Since heading out is unlikely, this stylish 2-piece off-the-shoulder set is exactly what you’ll need to feel sexy and comfortable, straight from your living room.

Born Trendy Boutique’s Into You Set

I love a lounge wear set that makes me want to throw on sneakers and heels at the same time. This peach flared jogger set from Born Trendy Boutique is a must have for the holidays. It is a cute, chic, athleisure set that will carry you through the winter season and beyond. As part of their Black Friday sale, they’re offering 50% off from 6am to 8am; 40% off from 8am to 12pm; and 30% off from 12pm to 11:59pm, PST. No code needed!

Missguided’s Plus Size Black Tie Dye T Shirt & Biker Set

Missguided’s Plus Size Black Tie Dye T Shirt and Cycling Co Ord set is honestly something everyone needs in their closet. Lounge wear doesn’t always have to be sweatpants and a sweat shirt. This 2-piece set screams comfort and it’s really affordable!

Shop Minka’s Hella Cozy Sweater Shorts Set

Man, this looks like one of the most comfortable 2-piece shorts co-ord I’ve seen in a while. The Hella Cozy Sweater set is a muted brown knit set that features a cardigan style top with a button up closure and balloon sleeves. Sizes are available in small, medium, and large. For Black Friday, enjoy 30% the entire website with code MINKABLACK.

Orcie Boutique’s Sumire Jogger Set

The Sumire Jogger set offers great bang for your buck. For $49.99, you’ll get a pair of joggers, with a matching bodysuit, and a cardigan. For one, this is such a refreshing color. It’s a nice alternative to your typical holiday reds, greens, and golds. Since you’re kicking it in the house, pair it with some fuzzy house slippers or the purple and olive green Ray Tracer TR 2 sneakers by Fila.

Shop Sonya B’s Roxana 2pc Set

If you thought that other 2 piece set was cute, wait until you see the Roxana set from Shop Sonya B. While both ensembles come in separates, this one has less of that thick cardigan feel to it. If you’re in an extremely cozy mood, this is the perfect ensemble for family time on the couch.

Babes and Feline’s Turtleneck and Yoga Tummy Control Leggings

Simplicity at its finest. I’ve never been a fan of turtlenecks until I came across the one made by Babes and Feline. I especially love the way they paired it with the Yoga Tummy Control Leggings. Together, you’ll have a simple yet lethal combination that will give you a comfortable look while contouring your figure.

Boohoo’s Hoodie and Jogger Set

Get yourself a cropped hoodie and let the food baby you’re about to have fall out. Time to embrace comfortable and relaxation with this Hoodie and Jogger set from Boohoo. What I love most about this combo is that it is simple, stylish, and extremely casual.

You may not want to be lounging around this holiday season, but at least you can do it in style!

DON’T MISS…

The Ultimate Gift Guide For Your Homegirl Who Is A Homebody

The Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has Everything

10 Cozy Yet Stylish Lounge Wear Pieces You Need This Holiday Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: