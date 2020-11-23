CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe

The couple's marriage got off to a rocky start almost immediately and announced they were splitting just 2 months after they tied the knot back in January 2020. They were only married for a year. 

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Lena Waithe’s shaky marriage to Alana Mayo is officially a wrap.

The Blast reports that Mayo has filed for divorce from Lena Waithe, filing the necessary paperwork sometime last week. The couple’s marriage got off to a rocky start almost immediately and announced they were splitting just 2 months after they tied the knot back in January 2020. They were only married for a year.

The couple released a joint statement via People magazine confirming their split, stating:

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The jig was up for the couple after Love B. Scott spilled some hot piping tea claiming that Lena Waithe stepped out on her marriage by hooking up with fellow actress Cynthia Erivo. Those allegations were never confirmed, but they damn sure were looking real cozy in red carpet photos.

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Backstage

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Waithe’s marriage to Mayo was a shocker to many. The Bad Hair star revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show she and Mayo tied the knot in a spur of the moment decision and credited Mayo with the idea for the shotgun wedding.

”We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving, and she saw the courthouse, and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’…We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know.”

Welp.

Photo: David Crotty/Amy Sussman/Getty

It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce From Lena Waithe  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For…
 21 hours ago
11.24.20
It’s A Wrap: Alana Mayo Files For Divorce…
 24 hours ago
11.24.20
Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out By Struggle MAGA Actor…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
The Gift Guide For The Girl Who Has…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
TRIED IT: So Aesthetic’s Makeup Gave Me A…
 1 day ago
11.24.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Jeremih Out Of ICU, Still Battling COVID-19
 2 days ago
11.23.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Surprises Bride With Dream Wedding Dress…
 3 days ago
11.23.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 4 days ago
11.23.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close