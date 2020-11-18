People tend to have trust issues when it comes to vaccines and the COVID-19 option is no different.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week, Dr. Robert Fullilove from the Fred Hutchinson Research Center called in to chat with Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. How will it affect the Black community? What should you know before volunteering to take it? Dr. Fullilove, who specializes in health disparities and justice, provides a breakdown in the interview below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For more information, visit PreventCOVID.org.

DON’T MISS…

Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By A Black Woman

Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, Artist Friends Ask For Prayers

Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts Revealed

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19 Vaccine? Watch This… [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com