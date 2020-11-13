CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Covers Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’

Mary J. Blige performs at the BCRF gala in NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige is covering the classic Christmas song from Wham! “Last Christmas.” The song is one of many classic Christmas songs that will be covered by new and established artists for Amazon Music. “I’ve always loved how ‘Last Christmas’ walks the line between being upbeat and heartbroken — all while still remaining one of the catchiest holiday songs,” Blige said in a press statement. “It’s one of the most unique holiday songs, and I’m excited for my fans to hear my take on it this holiday season on Amazon Music.”

Also this month, Mary will re-release her memorable album My Life. The release, coming November 20, will feature commentary from Mary.

What is your favorite Christmas song?

See story here

