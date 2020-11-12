CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Bill Allows Shooting Of Looters, Crime To Block Traffic

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Air Force Two arrival

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

If approved, a Florida law would allow people to shoot looters and provide immunity to drivers who accidently hurt or kill someone illegally blocking traffic. The Miami Herald reports Gov. Ron DeSantis drafted the “anti-mob” bill to expand Stand Your Ground laws. Lengthening the list of forcible felonies which could be met with deadly force.

Additions include criminal mischief interrupting or impairing a business. Looting is described as burglary with in 500 feet of a ‘violent or disorderly assembly.’ Blocking traffic would also become a third-degree felony and no driver could be prosecuted if they accidently kill or injure anyone doing so illegally.

Would such a law prevent future violent uprising? Are violent protests an acceptable reaction to anything?

See story here

 

Bill Allows Shooting Of Looters , Crime To Block Traffic

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 19 hours ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 2 days ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 3 days ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 3 days ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 3 days ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 3 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close