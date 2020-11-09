Spider Scoop Podcast #19: Andrew Weir and Djimon Bailey

Noah and Austin catch fans up on Spider hoops news, from scheduling to Aidan Noyes’ commitment and everything in between. Then in the second half of the show, Noah hops on Zoom with Richmond freshmen Andre Weir and Djimon Bailey!

