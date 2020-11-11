CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: How Are You Spending Thanksgiving During The Pandemic? [WATCH]

Coronavirus cases are continuing to increase throughout the year, gathering for the holidays is a hard decision to make amongst the family. Though the CDC guidelines are suggesting that families only celebrate within their own household, some families are willing to take the risk.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their holiday plans and listeners chime in to discuss their Thanksgiving plans in two weeks.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: How Are You Spending Thanksgiving During The Pandemic? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 7 hours ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 12 hours ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 13 hours ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 1 day ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close