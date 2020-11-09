Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised Trump, Dies

A Black conservative pastor who advised President Donald Trump died Monday, his church announced. Bishop Harry Jackson “transitioned to be with the Lord,” the announcement said. It was unclear how old Jackson was and the cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.
Jackson was a senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland.
Religion News Service reported that Jackson was one of the people in attendance at a White House ceremony in September held in honor of then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett — an event labeled as a so-called “superspreader” incident that resulted in numerous people contracting the coronavirus. At least two different evangelical leaders who also advise Trump contracted Covid-19 following that event.
Jackson joined Trump in April to deliver an Easter blessing that was heavily focused on the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked Trump for his “insightful leadership” before going on to pray for “a mitigation of this plague, this disease. Let medical science come forth.” He closed his prayer by asking God to “give this great man, our President, and give the Vice President wisdom beyond their natural limitations. Give them insights so they can cover us, lead us, and bless us.”
Jackson, who was also a past guest on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, never formally endorsed Trump. However, he consistently supported him. Jackson was among a group of Black pastors who banded together to support then-Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions‘ nomination to become Trump’s U.S. Attorney General in 2017. At the time, Sessions’ racist civil rights record was being challenged by opponents of his nomination.
Back when Trump was first running for president, Jackson suggested his endorsement would be conditional.
During one of his appearances on NewsOne Now a few months ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Jackson and two other conservative Black pastors — A.R. Bernard and Mark Burns — were pressed by Martin about their support for then-candidate Trump. Martin asked: Do they endorse him?
Jackson responded, “No, it is not an endorsement. It is an opportunity to influence the campaign and get some benefits for Black people.”
Though Jackson said he was not endorsing Trump, he did agree with the notion of supporting him by way of “putting forth some agenda items,” which he said included education, jobs and criminal justice reform.
Jackson added: “These are issues that Black people need to have Hillary [Clinton] step up and put some concrete things on the table, and so we want to help Trump get it right about the issues.”
Martin pressed him again on whether he was supporting Trump’s presidential candidacy. Jackson responded, “At this particular time, I’m advising Trump and I will support him if he follows through with all of the things that he is promising to do.”
According to his bio on Hope Christian Church’s website, Jackson was “a leading researcher on the black church” and co-author of “High Impact African American Churches,” a book nominated in 2005 by the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association’s Gold Medallion award.
It was at his Hope Christian Church where Jackson hosted Vice President Mike Pence in June in the wake of George Floyd‘s police killing in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. The Washington Post reported that Jackson said his father was also the victim of police violence and told Pence “he believes there has been an awakening to racial injustice across America following the killing in police custody.” The Post listed Jackson’s age as 67 in that report.
Jackson, who has also staunchly opposed same-sex marriage, said he was deeply affected by the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. That prompted him to be an early supporter of defunding police departments “with bad track records, reprogram how police officers do their job and educate Americans on civic engagement.” Jackson was also a critic of what the Post described as “some conservative leaders” who “have minimized the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police.”
Reacting this past summer to the ongoing protests against racism, police violence and what is often the deadly combination of the two, Jackson had some choice words for America’s political system.
“I feel like blacks feel like they’ve been misused by the culture, Democrat and Republican, black, white and every other group has misused them,” he told the Post. “This is a deep wound in the soul of African Americans.”
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Bishop Harry Jackson, pastor who advised TrumpSource:Getty 1 of 76
2. Johnny Nash, chart-topping singer, 802 of 76
3. Gale Sayers, former Chicago Bears star and football legend, 77Source:Getty 3 of 76
4. Pamela Hutchinson, singer, 61Source:Getty 4 of 76
5. Steve Carter, playwright, 905 of 76
6. Roy Hammond, singer, 816 of 76
7. Toots Hibbert, reggae singer, 77Source:Getty 7 of 76
8. Lou Brock, baseball legend, 818 of 76
9. Sylvester Francis, cultural historian, 73Source:YouTube/Mike Yearling 9 of 76
10. James S. Jackson, psychologist10 of 76
11. John Thompson, basketball coaching legend, 78Source:Getty 11 of 76
12. Chadwick Boseman, actor, 43Source:WENN 12 of 76
13. Chi Chi DeVayne, reality TV star, 34Source:Getty 13 of 76
14. Bob Ryland, first Black tennis pro, 10014 of 76
15. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, 7415 of 76
16. Stanley Robinson, former college basketball star, 3216 of 76
17. John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime Congressman, 80Source:Getty 17 of 76
18. Rev. C.T. Vivian, civil rights pioneer associated with Martin Luther King, 95Source:Getty 18 of 76
19. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 3919 of 76
20. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 20 of 76
21. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 9121 of 76
22. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 22 of 76
23. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 23 of 76
24. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 24 of 76
25. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 8625 of 76
26. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 4726 of 76
27. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 27 of 76
28. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 7128 of 76
29. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 29 of 76
30. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 30 of 76
31. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 31 of 76
32. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 32 of 76
33. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 33 of 76
34. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 8334 of 76
35. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 5135 of 76
36. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 5436 of 76
37. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6937 of 76
38. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 7138 of 76
39. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer39 of 76
40. Grace F. Edwards, author, 8740 of 76
41. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 8341 of 76
42. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 42 of 76
43. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 2543 of 76
44. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 9244 of 76
45. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 45 of 76
46. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 8446 of 76
47. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 47 of 76
48. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 48 of 76
49. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 49 of 76
50. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 50 of 76
51. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi51 of 76
52. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 52 of 76
53. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 9553 of 76
54. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 5054 of 76
55. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 55 of 76
56. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 56 of 76
57. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 57 of 76
58. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 4058 of 76
59. Barbara Neely, author, 7859 of 76
60. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 3560 of 76
61. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 61 of 76
62. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 62 of 76
63. Katherine Johnson, 10163 of 76
64. B. Smith, 7064 of 76
65. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 65 of 76
66. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 66 of 76
67. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 67 of 76
68. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 9368 of 76
69. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 69 of 76
70. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 70 of 76
71. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 71 of 76
72. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 7172 of 76
73. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 73 of 76
