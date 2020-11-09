CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball

Rest in peace the legend.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: aqua / Spalding

It’s still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant passed away this past January. Spalding is issuing a new limited-edition basketball to pay further homage to the basketball legend that left us way too soon.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Releasing Wednesday, September 11, this will be the second installment in the Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series. A longtime Spalding endorser, this rock is said to be inspired by the Mamba’s “self-awareness, curiosity, balance and obsession to detail.” Cornerstones of the Mamba Mentality, it’s an ethos that saw Kobe go from fresh out of high school NBA Draft pick into a basketball legend.

The ball itself features white and black panels which denote the balance between strength and weakness as well as the physical and mental toughness, Kobe’s evoked over a career that featured two jersey numbers—#8 and #24—both retired.

Other elements include a purple and gold marble pattern on the mamba snakeskin and an embossed Kobe Bryant signature. Priced at a reasonable $24.99, the ball is designed for outdoor play.

You’ll be all to cop your starting at 10am CT to Spalding MVP Members on Spalding.com as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Dunham’s Sports. Spalding also donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation

Check out detailed photos of the Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble below.

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: aqua / Spalding

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Spalding x Kobe Bryant Marble Series

Source: Spalding / Spalding

Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 48 mins ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 17 hours ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 18 hours ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 18 hours ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere
‘Tenet’ Getting December Home Release
 4 days ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 5 days ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 5 days ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 5 days ago
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 6 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 6 days ago
11.05.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 6 days ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close