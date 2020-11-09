CLOSE
Spider Scoop Podcast #19: Andrew Weir and Djimon Bailey

Noah and Austin catch fans up on Spider hoops news, from scheduling to Aidan Noyes’ commitment and everything in between. Then in the second half of the show, Noah hops on Zoom with Richmond freshmen Andre Weir and Djimon Bailey!

Make sure to follow Noah (@noahgoldberg10) and Austin (@austindaisey11) on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive Spider basketball content!

Also, as of today we are now a part of the Bleav Podcast Network family! Thanks to their help, you can now stream the Spider Scoop Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, iHeart Radio and anywhere else you find your podcasts!

Inquiries: noahgoldberg10@gmail.com

Spider Scoop Podcast #19: Andrew Weir and Djimon Bailey  was originally published on espnrichmond.com

