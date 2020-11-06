Forever 21 Launches Give Back Collection With Cute Holiday Apparel For Every Occasion

It’s hard to believe, by declaration by Mariah Carey, that Christmas is here! After a crazy year, the holidays will give us a much needed chance to reset, recharge and give back to those in need.

To follow along with that spirit of giving, the popular apparel brand Forever 21 (F21) recently announced the launch of their “It’s the Love You Give” campaign, the annual holiday give back initiative to spread joy and serve the community. With this initiative, F21 is selecting 300+ holiday items such as festive men’s, women’s and girl’s fashion styles, cold-weather accessories, hair, beauty, ugly sweaters, jewelry, stocking stuffers, and more to be part of their charitable collection in which they will donate $1 from every charitable item sold to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to round up purchases at checkout to make a donation to The BGCA in support of helping F21 meet their goal of raising $1 million for the organization.

“This has been an especially hard year for most of our nation, which means it’s more important than ever to step up and support people in need, especially our children,” said Daniel Kulle, CEO of Forever 21, in a statement. “We hope consumers can join us this holiday season in spreading the love for this worthy cause.”

Shoppers will be delighted to find that the “It’s the Love You Give” campaign features fun holiday clothing and accessories for any occasion and for every type of person in your life. For those who are overly Christmas spirited, F21 has an adorable Christmas tree dress, a causal Christmas lights print shirt and a fun, bright red Santa hoody to immediately get the Holiday party started. For the more subtle Christmas lover, F21 has a range of cozy cute winter socks, joggers and jumpsuits to keep you warm when those cold winter days hit.

Forever 21 has been known for supporting The Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the past several years. Their support has assisted in the growth and development of millions kids and teens around the nation who are directly impacted by the brand’s annual holiday give-back program. You can easily help support Forever 21 in this initiative while grabbing some fun holiday gear for yourself and your loved ones by visiting forever21.com or any Forever 21 store.

