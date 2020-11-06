CLOSE
‘Tenet’ Getting December Home Release

'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

After a not-so-impressive run in theaters, Tenet will be released for viewers at home in December. The film which features John David Washington, son of actor Denzel Washington and singer/actress Pauletta Washington, made $53.8 million at the box office and was supposed to be the spark to get people back into theaters during the pandemic but people just didn’t go out to see movies period during this time.

Besides being released On Demand, the film will also be available on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD. Have you seen Tenet? Have you been back to the movie theater since the pandemic?

