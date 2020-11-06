Eminem Fans Rally To Show Biden Support: Michigan Did The Thing

Eminem fans are taking the credit for Biden’s win in the swing state. Joe Biden won the state with 50 point three percent of the votes. Eminem threw his support behind Biden in the days leading up to the election and even tweeted a song lyric to move people to the polls.

“We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment. Don’t miss the chance — vote,” Eminem tweeted to his followers. The president filed a lawsuit in the state of Michigan to stop ballots from being counted however the lawsuit was dismissed.

Do you think celebrities move the needle in their home states when they throw their support behind a particular candidate?

