Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For Most Votes of All Time

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has made history.

According to published reports, the former Vice President by surpassing former President Barack Obama for the most popular votes, garnering a whopping 70 million votes, making him 2.7 million votes ahead in the popular vote of current President Donald Trump via the Associated Press.

While America anticipates the overall results of the 2020 Presidential election as over 100 million ballots were cast, Biden has taken the lead in states like Michigan after Trump was initially taking the lead, has quickly put him on track to get the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the election–despite Trump’s efforts to interrupt the Democratic process.

According to The New York Times, Joe Biden is leading in Nevada and Arizona and threatening to erase President Trump’s advantages in Pennsylvania and Georgia, even with Trump’s team pressing legal challenges in several states. On Thursday (Nov 5), a judge in Chatham County, Georgia dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit claiming voter fraud, ruling that all votes will continue to be counted and tallied.

The decision came less than 24 hours after the lawsuit, filed late afternoon Wednesday (Nov 4) by the Trump Campaign, and the Georgia GOP, stated that two poll watchers, Jackson Carter and Sean Pumphrey, saw an election worker mix stacks of absentee ballots in contravention of proper procedure. During the court hearing, the Trump Campaign lawyers argued that the actions indicated that the vote counts could have been contaminated by ballots that had arrived after Election Day while seeking to undermine the security measures taken by local poll officials who are handling an unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the efforts have been blatant by the current sitting President to undermine the democratic process of America, the decision in Georgia marks the second blow to the Trump Administration’s string of lawsuits, after a judge in Michigan denied the claim as well. According to reports, Judge Cynthia Stephens announced her decision at the end of an oral briefing Thursday and has not yet issued a written order.

As for Biden, there are still a few states whose incoming votes could make a difference for him. Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA and a leading Democratic super PAC, said on Wednesday Biden still has work to do, despite closing gaps in several key states.

“Joe Biden’s path is largely unchanged since he entered this race,” per the NYT. “There are still at least five competitive states giving him multiple paths to 270. It may take a couple of days to count the votes, and we may need to fight the Trump campaign in court, but Joe Biden remains the favorite.”

As of press time, the election has still not been called due to several states still counting the votes.

We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

