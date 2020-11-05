CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Black People Who Voted For Trump [WATCH]

As we wait to figure out who’s the next president, Special K had to be messy!

If you’re confused about why so many black people are voting for Trump, then join us because we’re confused too!  Special K has an insight into the type of black people that may have voted for Trump. If you have this type of person around you, they may have voted for Trump.  Listen in and see if you agree!

