CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Recreational Marijuana Now Legal In 15 States

Black Marijuana Leaf icon

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

While the nation’s collective attention was on the presidential race, one issue that appeared on five state ballots was quietly approved by voters: legalized marijuana. Voters in Arizona, New Jersey, Montana and South Dakota approved the legalization of recreational weed, while South Dakota also joined Mississippi in legalizing medical marijuana.

There are now 16 states in which recreational marijuana is legal. The others are Alaska, California, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state and Colorado. Speaking of Colorado, voters there took their acceptance of drug use one step further on Tuesday — they approved the legalization of magic mushrooms.

Does it seem right that someone could get arrested for marijuana in one state, but not another? Should laws be uniform from state to state?

Recreational Marijuana Now Legal In 15 States

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 12 hours ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 15 hours ago
11.05.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 18 hours ago
11.05.20
Cheeto Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About…
 22 hours ago
11.04.20
Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize…
 22 hours ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 23 hours ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Assets, Talks Hiatus and…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close