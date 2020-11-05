Recreational Marijuana Now Legal In 15 States

While the nation’s collective attention was on the presidential race, one issue that appeared on five state ballots was quietly approved by voters: legalized marijuana. Voters in Arizona, New Jersey, Montana and South Dakota approved the legalization of recreational weed, while South Dakota also joined Mississippi in legalizing medical marijuana.

There are now 16 states in which recreational marijuana is legal. The others are Alaska, California, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state and Colorado. Speaking of Colorado, voters there took their acceptance of drug use one step further on Tuesday — they approved the legalization of magic mushrooms.

Does it seem right that someone could get arrested for marijuana in one state, but not another? Should laws be uniform from state to state?

