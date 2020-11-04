CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”

"She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I see how dynamic she is."- Common

Common In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Common and Tiffany Haddish are still going strong despite breakup rumors last week.

On Friday (Oct 30), during his interview on The Karen Hunter Show, Common gushed over his relationship with the comedian, stating that the two are doing “wonderful.”

“She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for black women. I’m learning,” Common said. “You know what I mean? She takes it like the law, especially within – any area of life – but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say ‘hey, y’all, this is what it has to be.”

Despite rumors that the two had previously called it quits after it was noticed they stopped following each other on social media, the Beautiful Revolution rapper added that Haddish’s heart is what keeps him captivated the most before noting that he likes the fact the two have “fun” together.

“She’s also fun. She’s fun,” Common continued. “Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day.”

Tiffany Haddish also recently gushed over Common.

During her interview with Extra, the Girl’s Trip actress revealed that she believes that the two are in it for the long haul before adding that she “has never felt this way about anyone else” previously.

“I feel like it’s gonna work,” Tiffany Haddish shared with Extra‘s Rachel Lindsay. “I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever.”

The happy couple also dispelled breakup rumors on social media after saying “I love you” to each other via Instagram Live.

Check out Common’s interview below.

Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Cheeto Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About…
 4 hours ago
11.04.20
Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize…
 4 hours ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 5 hours ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 20 hours ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Assets, Talks Hiatus and…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 4 days ago
10.31.20
Photos
Close