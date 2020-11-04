CLOSE
Kanye West Gets 60,000 Votes Across 12 States In U.S. Presidential Race

Kanye West was trending on Twitter during Election Night after he took to the platform to share a video of him voting for himself. In true Kanye fashion, the Gospel rapper tweeted, “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

60,000 people voted for Kanye and his biggest percentage of voters came from Tennessee where received 10,188 votes. He did rank 4th in some states, however, his percentage was never over .04 percent. Kanye eventually conceded writing, “Welp Kanye 2024.” Kanye had voted for the first time in Wyoming where he spends most of his time on the ranch he has there.

Even though Kanye voted for himself his vote won’t accrue until additional paperwork is filed, which Wyoming secretary of state spokeswoman Monique Meese told MarketWatch Kanye hadn’t done yet. Kanye’s vote will be counted as a generic write-in vote unless he wins or pays a fee.

Do you think Kanye should run again in 2024?

