Chris Rock: Civil Rights Movies ‘Make Racism Look Very Fixable’

Chris Rock isn’t a fan of civil rights movies. The A-list comedian says that his mother shared her experiences during the civil rights era with Neal Brennan for his How Neal Feel podcast and he says “the movies make racism look very fixable.” Rock called the relationship between black and white people in the 40s and 50s “very dysfunctional.”

“White men would just walk in your house and take your food…it’s a predator-prey relationship,” says Rock. “Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No–they would go and rape…the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”

“This s**t is so much…dirtier than any movie ever shows,” he added. “My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that.”

Do you think there should be a civil rights movie that shows a more realistic account of the civil rights era?

