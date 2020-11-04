CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family

The Ruff Ryders legend leaves one job only to secure a check with another. We see the hustle.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRE-TELECAST ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Eve announced she is leaving The Talk after four seasons as co-host on the CBS daytime talk show to focus on her family.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the actor shared the news remotely from London where she’s lived with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, since the start of the current season in September. The departure comes after the United Kingdom’s new coronavirus lockdown, which puts an enormous strain on travel and timezone differences during the filming schedule. 

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” said Eve. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Despite the logistic obstacles, Eve and Cooper have spent the time rekindling their romance, inspiring the love birds to consider growing their family.

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she added. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Since 2017, the 41-year-old rapper has been a fixture throughout the show’s series. While Eve and her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba have shared the stage drama-free, it was clear that the decision was a difficult one. 

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,’ she tearfully shared. “ I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she said.

In other news, fans can catch Eve on her new podcast titled Constantly Evolving with BBC.

Onwards and upwards, innit?

Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 14 hours ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 23 hours ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 23 hours ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Assets, Talks Hiatus and…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 2 days ago
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 4 days ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 6 days ago
10.30.20
Photos
Close