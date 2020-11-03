CLOSE
VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes

This Ohio woman is giving the ‘Florida Man’ a run for his money!

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that a woman crashed her vehicle into a Miami County polling location at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipp City Tuesday morning.

“The woman was OK and was able to cast her ballot,” LaRose said.

Police at the scene said the woman mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park the SUV.

No injuries were reported and voting continued after a short delay.

https://www.facebook.com/78729341604/videos/1018924428571750 Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz. LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday. Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden [protected-iframe id="d7bf5f16ddff3228e3bcc3907a28c278-32288325-31375345" info="https://wkyc.com/embeds/video/95-2ec29b65-5fe8-4cb8-b08e-19a8d6dc8723/iframe" width="640" height="360"] Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!

VIDEO: Ohio Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Polling Location, Still Votes  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

