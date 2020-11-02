CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards

The awards show will take place live from the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

BIG Cookie energy is coming to the 2020 American Music Awards.

Deadline reports that Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host this year’s American Music Awards airing live on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC. Speaking about grabbing the honor, Henson stated:

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans. I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

In an Instagram post, she added:

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the 2020 @AMAs! It’s going to be an electrifying night of music, so be sure to tune-in Sunday, November 22 at 8/7c on ABC! #amastnt WE GON HAVE SOME FUN!!!”

The awards show will take place live from the  Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd and Roddy Rich lead all AMA nominations with eight. Megan Thee Stallion, a first-time nominee, secured five nominations, making her the most nominated female this year.  Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat are in a six-way tie with four nominations.

K-Pop fanatics can look forward to a performance from BTS who will debut their new single and perform their record-breaking hit “Dynamite.” Dua Lipa is also on the bill, and we are sure there will be plenty of virtual performances to look forward to.

Hosting the AMA’s is one of the many accomplishments Henson can add to her growing list. She is currently developing an Empire spin-off through her own production company. She also became a New York Times best-selling author thanks to her memoir Around the Way Girl, which detailed her determination to make in Hollywood while highlighting her family and friends.

AMA winners are voted entirely by fans, and the voting process is still open when you head here.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American Music Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 45 mins ago
11.03.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 19 hours ago
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 20 hours ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 2 days ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 3 days ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 6 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 6 days ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close