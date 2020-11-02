Spike Lee Checks In To Say “Do The Right Thing” And VOTE!

Arts & Entertainment
| 11.02.20
Spike Lee at 76th Venice Film Festival

Legendary director Spike Lee called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to get everyone in formation to vote. The “She’s Got To Have it” director talked about the importance of voting in the black community. Lee talked about why he’s endorsing the Biden and Harris ticket in the 2020 election. Spike Lee also talked about his time working with Chadwick Boseman in what would be his second to last film. He talked about the shock of finding out that the actor had been struggling with cancer.

 

Photos
