Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo To Remember Child She Lost

After suffering a terrible loss, Chrissy Teigen found a way for her child who passed away to always be with her. In a recent Twitter post, Teigen revealed a tattoo of his name, Jack, tattooed on her wrist.  Baby Jack died after Teigen had to give birth at 20 weeks.

When one of her followers said they too have been looking for a tattoo to remember their lost child, Teigen offered advice.

“Let’s help you find something you love,” she tweeted. “Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you.”

The mother of two was open about her difficult pregnancy with Jack, which she  documented on social media. From how she found out she was pregnant to the bedrest and blood transfusions,  she was an open book.

In a relived the heartbreaking moment when she was told her child wouldn’t survive.

He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness.

She had had placenta issues before, but during her last pregnancy things had gotten worse.

I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a “safer” zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption. I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption.

Her husband, John Legend, also dedicated his performance of ” Never Break” to Teigen and Jack during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

John Legend &amp; Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss

Quarantine Baby! Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Baby #3

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo To Remember Child She Lost  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

