CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Marc Morial Has Last Minute Voting Tips You Need For Election Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

National Urban League President Marc Morial joined us for The State of Black America conversation this morning and took time to highlight a few last minute voting tips before Election Day, also stressing reasons why we need to push all the way though until the polls are officially closed.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Make sure you are aware of when your polls close and any other deadline that may hinder your ability to vote!

DON’T MISS…

Marc Morial On How Black America Must Defend Itself Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters: ‘I Will Never Ever Forgive Them’

Voter Intimidation: Photo Shows Uniformed Cop Wearing Pro-Trump Mask At Miami Polling Place

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marc Morial Has Last Minute Voting Tips You Need For Election Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 7 hours ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 12 hours ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 12 hours ago
11.02.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 4 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close