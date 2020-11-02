CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]

A day before Election Day, Russell Simmons checked in to discuss the importance of getting out to vote if you really want to see actual change that we’ve all been marching for.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Simmons revealed that he’s been in Asia since the pandemic started and says the respect for the coronavirus and leadership there versus America is night and day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 4 hours ago
11.02.20
R. Kelly The Buffet
New York Judge Rules R. Kelly Trial To…
 9 hours ago
11.02.20
Beenie Man Gives Fans An Update After Fainting…
 10 hours ago
11.02.20
Shoot Your Shot: Barack Obama Hits Walk Off…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Dave Chappelle
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Heads To Netflix (Explicit Language Video)
 2 days ago
10.31.20
Summertime In The LBC
Ice Cube Refused A Call With Kamala Harris
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Lil Wayne
50 Cent Says Lil Wayne Shouldn’t Have Posed…
 3 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Struggle “Activist” Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved…
 4 days ago
10.30.20
Hot Spot: This Kardashian Shared Their Experience With…
 4 days ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Armed Biden & Trump Supporters Scrap Outside Democratic…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 5 days ago
10.29.20
Photos
Close