Breaking: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai will be leaving Dancing With The Stars after being hospitalized.  According to CNN, Mai was hospitalized for a throat condition which affects the lungs.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here,” Mai said in a statement to Good Morning America on Monday. 

“I have pushed myself to new limited physically and mentally, so I am proud of how far we’ve come.”

Let’s keep Jeannie lifted!!

 

Breaking: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS  was originally published on kysdc.com

Photos
Close